Teen reported missing out of Herriman

Courtesy: Barney Family

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Family and friends are asking the public to keep an eye for a teen boy last seen Thursday in Herriman.

Asher Strong has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 130 pounds.

Utah’s Center for Search & Investigations and the Herriman Police Dept. are also looking for Asher.

Courtesy: Barney Family

If you have any information contact the Herriman Police Department at (801) 840-4000 or Contact CFSI Directly at (512) 887-3519.

