Teen reported missing out of Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Family and friends are asking the public to keep an eye for a teen boy last seen Thursday in Herriman.
Asher Strong has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 130 pounds.
Utah’s Center for Search & Investigations and the Herriman Police Dept. are also looking for Asher.
If you have any information contact the Herriman Police Department at (801) 840-4000 or Contact CFSI Directly at (512) 887-3519.
What others are clicking on:
- State lawmaker proposes increased fines for illegally passing a school bus
- Deadly wrong-way driver crash closes eastbound I-215 South
- Police: Cache County man arrested for attempted murder of family member
- Beloved bird missing from Tracy Aviary found
- Salt Lake City missing girl found