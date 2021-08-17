Teen missing after walking off on field trip at Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking for help finding a teenager who went missing on a field trip to the mall.

According to the Murray Police Department, 15-year-old Abigail Thill walked away from her group at the Fashion Place Mall and has since been unaccounted for since 2 p.m. on Monday.

Thill is described as 5-foot-2, 118 pounds, and could be in the company of a juvenile male, whose description was not given. The reason for the trip to the mall was also not provided by the police at this time.

Anyone with a lead or information on Thill’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Murray Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-25347.

