Police arrest 2 suspects in Layton murder investigation

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police announced they have made arrests in the murder of an 18-year-old man inside his Layton home late Thursday night.

Layton police arrested 29-year-old Michael Hines who they believe shot and killed 18-year-old Kannon Beesley. Another person in custody in connection with the homicide is 19-year-old Jeremiah Wright who police said was present during the shooting and took “substantial steps to mislead investigators.”

Police said evidence indicates the shooting was in response to a fight that was initiated because of a dispute over “drug ownership.”

Both suspects were booked into the Davis County Jail.

[PREVIOUS REPORT]

An 18-year-old Layton man was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Layton Police Department.

“I think its scary,” neighbor Jolene Burkett said.

Layton police say the shooting took place near 700 North and Fairfield Road just before midnight Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was shot by the gunman in the upper body, officials say. His mother was on scene and called 9-1-1 for help.

“The family is obviously struggling with this and trying to figure to cope with this tragic event,” Layton City Police Sgt. Riley Richin said.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. Police believe the gunman and the victim know each other.

“You just have to live in caution in today’s world,” neighbor Jolene Burkett said.

What others are clicking on: