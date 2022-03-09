CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy was killed after being bucked off of a bull in Cedar City on the afternoon of March 4.

According to St. George News, the incident reportedly took place around 4:45 p.m. at the Diamond Z outdoor rodeo arena at the Cross Hollow Event Center.

Cedar City Police Lieutenant Jimmy Roden said that the teen suffered traumatic injuries after being thrown from the animal, as stated by St. George News.

The event was witnessed by several onlookers. After reports surfaced, the boy was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital where he later died.

“He reportedly went into cardiac arrest in transit to the hospital,” St. George News reported Roden telling Cedar City News.

“It’s an unfortunate tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim,” Roden added.

St. George News has identified the teen as William Draper of Iron County.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Draper’s funeral, which has already surpassed its goal of $15,000.