EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager is in the hospital following an auto-ped accident Wednesday, officials say.

Around 3:50 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was riding a battery-powered scooter in Eagle Mountain near Hummer Drive and Horizon Drive, police say.

A woman, who was traveling southbound on Hummer Drive, hit the teen after he allegedly rode past a stop sign.

The teen hit the left front part of the woman’s car and sustained critical injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.