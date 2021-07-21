Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old is in the hospital Wednesday evening after they were accidentally shot while playing with a gun in Roy.

According to Detective Josh Taylor with the Roy Police Department, around 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2500 West and 5200 South in Roy for a report of a gunshot wound.

Taylor says two 16-year-olds were playing with the gun when it went off, hitting one of the teens in the stomach.

The teen that was hit was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown where the two teens may have gotten the gun.

A similar incident happened in West Jordan Saturday, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

