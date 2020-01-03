California teen missing in Millcreek Canyon found alive

UDPATE (1:14 p.m. 1/3/20) – It has been confirmed the teen missing in Millcreek Canyon has been found alive, according to Detective Ken Hansen.

Police are not releasing his condition. An update will be provided once additional details are known.

Update: The missing 17-year-old’s name is Nicolas. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, tan snow pants and a black baseball hat. Unified Police Department is asking those in the mountains of Salt Lake or Summit counties to call if they spot him.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old from Fresno, Calif. is missing after he did not return from a hike in Millcreek Canyon Thursday, according to Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department.

Hansen said the hiker was last heard from at 7 p.m. on Thursday and was reported missing after failing to meet a friend in Park City. The hiker took an Uber to the canyon on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The teen was staying at an Airbnb in Salt Lake City, but police said they did not find him there when searching the residence.

Hansen said that Salt Lake Search and Rescue searched for the hiker all of Thursday night in the Rattlesnake Gulch area of Millcreek Canyon. Ground and air crews were dispatched and are continuing the search for the hiker.

Police are asking the Uber driver to come forward with information that may be useful in locating the teen, though the driver is not a suspect in his disappearance.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the teen but say he has curly borwn hair and a medium build.

