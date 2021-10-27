Teen found in Farmington Canyon after searching for lost drone

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- On Tuesday night, Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (DCASR) found a teenager who was “cliffed out,” or trapped in an area where he could neither climb up or down, in Farmington Canyon.

According to search and rescue, the teenager was searching for a missing drone when he got lost. Mountain teams eventually found him while he was wearing wet clothes.

Image Courtesy Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

A helicopter rescued the teenager by hoisting him up and lifting him off from where he was. Meanwhile, the boy’s parents were waiting for him at the sheriff’s office landing point where they hugged upon meeting with each other.

“Thanks to all team members, deputies, and DPS flight team for a successful rescue!” DCSAR said in a Facebook post.