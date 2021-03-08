Teen fires shots during struggle over gun in White City

WHITE CITY, Utah (ABC4) -Police say a teenager fired a shot during a struggle over a gun at a home in White City on Monday.

According to Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department, officers responded to a home in the area of 8500 South 1500 East for a report of a fight between two sisters.

Officers were able to resolve the situation and left the home when officials say one of the girls went into her father’s bedroom, grabbed a gun, and fired one shot.

Det. Hansen tells ABC4 that the girl’s father then ran into the room and struggled with his daughter over the gun when another shot was fired as police went back into the home.

Officers were able to grab the gun and take a 15-year-old girl into custody. No one was shot in the incident, according to Det. Hansen.

An investigation is ongoing.