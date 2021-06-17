Salt Lake County teen drowns in Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy drowned in Deer Creek Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. Eric Stucki with Utah State Parks, the teenager from Salt Lake County was swimming with family and friends in the reservoir around 4:45 p.m. when he went under the water and never resurfaced

A family member attempted to grab him and pull him up from under the water, but they were unsuccessful.

The teen was not wearing a lifejacket when he was swimming in the reservoir, officials said.

Crews were able to recover his body around 7:30 p.m.

Police have not released his identity. More information about the incident is expected to be released on Friday.