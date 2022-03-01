TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been arrested after a wild police chase caused a major gas line rupture on Monday night.

Taylorsville Police say the pursuit started when officers spotted a stolen car on Redwood Road near 6000 S. around 11 p.m.

To stop the driver, police employed tire deflation strips, but they were unsuccessful and the teen continued speeding away.

As police continue following him, the suspect heads down a dead-end street and crashes into the lawn of a townhome complex, hitting the building and rupturing the gas line.

Police say around 30 townhomes were evacuated affecting about 60 residents. The complex was located at 1178 W Dunrobin Court in Murray.

No injuries were reported and police reports minor damage was caused to the car and the building. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Police arrested the teen suspect and placed him into custody.