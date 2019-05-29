Teen dead after bicycle crash in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old boy is dead after crashing his bike and hitting his head, police say.

Lt. Adam Osoro with Woods Cross Police Department says a 911 call was made at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night reporting a young boy involved in a bicycle crash.

Officers with Woods Cross police and South Davis Metro responded to 1533 South Redwood Rd. where they found the 15-year-old.

Lt. Osoro says the crashed happened in the back area of a loading dock. Once officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on scene they performed life-saving measures.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead on scene; officials say.

It appears that the bicycle crash caused the boy to fall and hit his head, Lt. Osoro says medical personnel believes he suffered serious injuries that caused his death.

He was not wearing a helmet.

