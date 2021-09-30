Teen cited for DUI after crashing into St. George home in stolen car

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been cited for driving under the influence and crashing into a St. George home early Thursday morning.

St. George Police tell ABC4 just before 1 a.m., officers were called by a resident saying a vehicle crashed into their home and was on fire.

When they arrived, officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and caused fire damage to the home.

A viewer shared these photos with ABC4 of the home after the fire had been extinguished and the vehicle was removed.

Authorities determined the vehicle had been stolen from the driver’s sister.

A 14-year-old was cited for driving under the influence, violating curfew, operating without a driver’s license, and a traffic violation. The teenager was released with their parents.