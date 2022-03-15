ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been charged with kidnapping and child abuse involving an underaged Nevada student.

The Mesquite Police Department says the suspect is 19-year-old Hiram Gavin Rivera.

According to St. George News, the teen was arrested in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Mesquite, Nev.

Authorities were tipped off by a school resource officer about an underaged student who was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted with a deadly weapon by Rivera.

When police searched Rivera’s residence, they discovered a bounty of illicit goods including a handgun, 18 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Rivera was arrested and charged with first-degree felony kidnapping of a minor with a deadly weapon, along with multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of coercion.

Police told St. George News that further details about the ongoing case will not be released since it involves a minor.

Rivera was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.