Teen boy killed in Highland crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Highland.

A teen boy was driving a white Ford Focus when he collided with a black Chevy Silverado.

According to Sgt. Brett Wagstaff with the Lone Peak Police, there were two people in the Chevy at the time of the crash.

The crash reportedly happened in on State Route 92 near 6500 West in the city of Highland.

The teen died in the crash, while the passenger of the Chevy was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

State Route 92 was closed for several hours while crews cleared the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.