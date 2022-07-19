CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager was arrested after allegedly robbing a Maverik gas station at knifepoint in Centerville on Tuesday.

Centerville Police Department has arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Hunter Wagner, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

Police say the Maverik gas station located at 1265 W Parrish Ln in Centerville was targeted by Wagner around 2:20 a.m.

Arrest documents say Wagner entered the convenience store and threatened the clerk with a knife, taking cash and merchandise. He then fled the store.

Police say the clerk was not harmed.

When officers arrived, they located Wagner nearby and he was taken into custody. Police also arrested two other teenagers aged 17 and 18 who police say were involved in the robbery in various ways.

During police questioning, Wagner admitted to robbing the convenience store. All stolen items were recovered by officers.

The two other “acquaintances” were later released with charges still pending.

Wagner is currently booked at the Davis County Jail.