SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun into the air and running from police early Sunday morning.

On July 31 around 3 a.m., police say they received information that a person had shot a gun one time and pointed it at others in the area of 2000 West Sir Charles Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said a 16-year-old was at a birthday celebration and attempted to leave in a car while drunk, a press release states.

No one was shot and the person had fled the scene.

When bystanders attempted to stop him from leaving, he shot a gun into the air and pointed it at others then left in his car.

After learning the name of the teen and the car he was driving, officers canvassed the area locating him driving his car near 300 Cheyenne Street.

The teen took off from officers when they tried to stop him and later crashed his car near 1500 West 400 South.

The teen ran from officers but was later caught a short distance away.

The teen was booked into Salt Lake Valley Detention Center for the following charges: