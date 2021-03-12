Teen accused of killing Ogden store owner stopped smoking marijuana ‘to be sober for the robbery’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The 15-year-old arrested for the shooting death of an Ogden store owner says he stopped smoking marijuana in preparation for the planned robbery.

Court documents shared with ABC4 show the teenager, who we are not naming at this time, faces two felony charges – aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in Weber County for the death of Super Grocery owner Satnam Singh.

The probable cause statement says that shortly before midnight on February 28, the teenager entered the Super Grocery in Ogden. He allegedly selected a drink and candy items before approaching the counter.

At the counter, the teenager is said to have pointed a gun at the clerk, Singh, told him “this is a stick up,” and pulled the trigger four times. Authorities say Singh was struck twice and died on scene.

The teen then fled the scene on foot.

The probable cause statement continues, saying police were called to a residence on March 2 on a report of a juvenile distrubance. Upon arrival, officers were told the teenager had shot and killed Singh.

Law enforcement reports retrieving the hoodie, sweats, and gun that were said to be involved in the fatal shooting.

The probable cause statement says the teenager was taken into custody and told investigators he had entered the store with the intent to commit a robbery and fired his gun when moved away from the counter.

He also admitted to having purchased the gun from an individual and planned the robbery because he did not have as much cash as he wanted.

According to the probable cause statement, the teenager “acknowledged that he had smoked THC prior to the day of this event but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery.”

If the teenager is charged as an adult, a defense attorney and former prosecutor tells ABC4 that he could face a life sentence in prison.