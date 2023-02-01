TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night.

Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Taylorsville Police said Torres surrender to police through his attorney and was taken into custody without incident. Police reportedly developed a lead and were actively looking for Torres when they were contacted by his attorney on Tuesday evening. Torres’ attorney allegedly provided officers with a statement but did not allow questioning.

One of the victims has also been identified as 21-year-old Eduardo Moreno-Lujan, who police say was the driver of the crashed car. The second victim, the passenger, is still unidentified, pending further forensic evidence, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a drug transaction between the three men at the Atherton Park Apartments in Taylorsville. In a probable cause affidavit, police said it is believed that Torres accompanied his cousin, Lujan, to the drug deal where the unidentified buyer was sitting in the front seat. Police believe the buyer pulled out a gun during the deal and shot Lujan.

Torres allegedly responded by shooting the buyer and fleeing the scene, allegedly fearing the buyer could have had other friends in the area. In the statement from Torres’ attorney, Torres allegedly threw his gun away as he ran from the scene.

Officers believe the gun found in a neighboring mobile home park on Tuesday morning is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Taylorsville police said the investigation is still ongoing and no further details have been provided.