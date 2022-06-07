Salt Lake City (ABC4) – TEDxSaltLakeCity is back for the 10th year with the 2022 event taking place on Saturday, June 11. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

Talks presented at TEDxSaltLakeCity are all about ideas.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives.

ABC4’s Rashaad “Shaadie” Nunnally will be a speaker at this year’s event.

TEDxSaltLakeCity 2022 will be held live and in-person at Granite Park Junior High with ticket prices ranging from $35 to $75 with VIP tickets selling for $100.