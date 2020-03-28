Team from Murray High School takes home first prize in 2020 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge

UTAH (ABC4 News) — According to the University of Utah, Pocket Change, a team from Murray High School, won the $1,000 People’s Choice Award in the 2020 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge.

The challenge is a statewide competition managed by a division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. The team won the competition with 969 out of 3,757 total votes.

The students created an app called Pocket Change that allows students to look into educational and career options, gain professional skills, and enter the workforce confidently by connecting them with short-term, real-world internships.

Team leader, Liberty McBride said she would like to make the app a real thing to help other students.

“I’m a student, and I play multiple sports. I wanted to make money while in school, but it’s so hard with school and sports every day,” she said. “So, I wanted to make a way for students to make money and still do everything else they wanted to do.”

This year, students from over 40 high schools throughout Utah submitted more than 350 applications for the High School Entrepreneur Challenge. Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the full competition, the top 20 teams shared their ideas online, allowing the public to vote on their favorites.

“We are always impressed with the variety of teams and the quality of ideas in the High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge,” said Anne Bastien, program director for the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute. “Some of these teams will continue working on their ideas to create companies. Others will take the lessons they have learned and apply it to their education and careers. Either way, everyone wins.”

Click here to see the full release and a list of the top 20 teams.

