Teachers’ protest: Granite School District educators want alternating school days

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Educators within the Granite School District are gathering in front of the district office on Tuesday to protest “overcrowded classrooms” when school starts in the fall.

Teachers are voicing many concerns surrounding going back to physical classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of their main concerns is having a full class and not being able to properly social distance.

Many educators want the school board to implement a schedule where students attend physical classrooms on alternating days, saying this will cut down on the number of students in the classroom at a time, and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

Tuesday’s protest is taking place before the school board meeting.

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson is covering the protest. She’s speaking with teachers and has a response from Granite School District. Stick with ABC4 News as this story continues to develop throughout the night.