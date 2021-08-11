Teachers and COVID-19: What will the upcoming school year look like?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The rise in COVID-19 cases is becoming more concerning for many Utahns.

The Utah Department of Health reported over 600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers throughout the state are preparing for the worst.

This comes as teachers and schools get ready for the start of the new academic year.

So what does this mean for a potential mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions for the upcoming school year

ABC4 sat down with President of the Utah Education Association Heidi Matthews among other guests to discuss how teachers will be handling the rapidly approaching school year.