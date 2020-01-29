Utah woman pleads not guilty to killing Nebraska woman whose body was found in drainage pipe

CHASE COUNTY, Nebraska (Associated Press) – Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.

Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They’re accused of leaving 22-year-old Annika Swanson, of Imperial, in a drainage pipe in a Chase County pasture on Nov. 14.

The records say Carter told investigators that German beat up Swanson and, accompanied by Carter, forced Swanson down into the pipe.

Using Carter’s information, authorities found and recovered Swanson’s lightly clad body from the pipe.

CHASE COUNTY, Nebraska (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old Utah woman has been arrested in Colorado in connection to the kidnapping of a Nebraska woman found dead last week.

According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman was reported missing by her father on Nov 21. The man said he had not seen or heard from her in about a week and was concerned about her safety.

Sheriff’s deputies initiated a missing person’s investigation and multiple people who were believed to have information on her whereabouts were contacted and interviewed.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they discovered a different female, age 20, was the alleged victim of an assault and kidnapping, which then expanded into their investigation into the original missing person, who they now believe had met with foul play, documents state.

Russell Mann, 43, of Nebraska, was arrested as a result of their investigation for allegedly committing two counts of accessory to kidnapping.

An organized search began for the missing woman in a rural area south of Imperial on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies developed two suspects in relation to several kidnappings in the area and the disappearance of the missing woman, as stated in the press release.

Kevin Scot German, 24, of Colorado and Keonna Nilsa Carter, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah, were both arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado. Each are charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment, terrorist threats, and assault.

Both German and Carter are being held in Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins on $1,000,000 bail pending extradition to Nebraska.

​On November 24, after three days of searching, the remains of the missing 22-year-old woman were located by authorities at an undisclosed location.

Deputies said additional charges are possible as the investigation into the woman’s death continues.

The family of the deceased woman have asked for her name to not be released at this time.

