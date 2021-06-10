Taylorsville teen charged with killing, dismembering 15-year-old

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old in Taylorsville in late May.

Court documents obtained by ABC4 show the teenager has been charged with criminal homicide aggravated murder, obstructing justice, abuse or desecration of a human body, and escape in Salt Lake County.

In late May, the body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a trailer outside a Taylorsville home.

According to court documents, the father of the teenager who is now facing charges found the dismembered body. Police report they were able to locate a knife consistent with the victim’s injuries in the trailer, in addition to knives in the suspect’s home.

After being taken into custody, the suspect initially denied knowing the victim or having any involvement in his death. While he told police the blood spotted on his clothes and the injuries on his hand were from cutting them while barbequing, he “eventually admitted to being in the trailer with [the victim] and stated, ‘I did it.'”

Video footage from the day of the incident shows the suspect and the victim together. According to the medical examiners office, the victim suffered 26 stab wounds to the head.

The suspect is being tried as an adult, court records indicate.