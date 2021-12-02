Taylorsville shooting suspect’s history released

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The man who police say they have identified as Anei Joker, has a history of multiple felonies.

Late Wednesday night officers found Joker in an SUV and was a suspect in relation to a rape and robbery case. Officers say he refused to exit the vehicle or release the infant in the vehicle to police.

At some point, police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at officers, striking two, before officers returned fire.

According to authorities, Joker was arrested in Salt Lake City with an extradition hearing under the name of Ramon Julima out of Orange County, California in August 2021.

Joker was convicted in Utah in July of 2021 for a drug possession charge that was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license in May of 2021.

In March 2021, Joker was charged with a 1st-degree felony for aggravated robbery for an incident on January 17, 2021. He accepted a plea deal that reduced the charge to a 2nd-degree felony and was given a suspended prison sentence of 1-15 years and placed on three years probation.

Joker was charged in January of 2021 with an attempted felony for the discharge of a firearm from an incident in October 2020. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge – class A misdemeanor – he was given a suspended jail sentence of 364 days and credited with 94 days he spent at the time of his arrest and two years probation.

In May of 2020 Joker was charged for an April 2020 incident with failure to stop at the command of an officer and giving false information to an officer – both class A misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to the first charge and the second charge was dismissed with 24 months of probation.

Joker was dismissed in February of 2020 for failure to stop at the command of an officer, going 97 in a 70, and driving without a license. He was scheduled for a court hearing in December of 2021 for a DUI in July of 2020.

Joker’s age has not been released yet with multiple chargers under Ramon Julima and multiple different birthdays.