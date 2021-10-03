Taylorsville shooting leaves two men wounded, police investigating

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two men have been shot while stepping out of their car early Sunday morning.

Taylorsville Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Brandy Buck and Bree Street in Taylorsville around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the two victims were sitting in their car when they were approached by a male suspect. When the two victims stepped out of their vehicle, police say that’s when the suspect fired gunshots at the victims.

One man is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive, while the other man has been treated and released.

The victims have not been identified at this time and police are still investigating the situation. No arrests have been made and the suspect has not been identified.

