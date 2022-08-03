TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night.

Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole three bottles of beer before running away. He allegedly told the cashier that he was “strapped” or carrying a weapon when questioned.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with light skin. He has black hair with curls in the back and a slight mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a blue ball cap with a white logo, a chain around his neck, a bracelet on his right wrist and dark sunglasses

If you recognize this man or have details on the case, contact authorities at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number TY22-24968.