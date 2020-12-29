Taylorsville Police Department hires new police chief

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Taylorsville Police Department announced they have hired a new police chief Tuesday.

According to a news release, Brady Cottam will now serve as the department’s new police chief.

“Taylorsville City Police Chief Brady Cottam’s vision for the new municipal department centers around community. He hopes to hire the best officers and train them with progressive techniques. He wants to bring the community and police department closer to help solve issues, and to mentor and teach officers to be competent and service-oriented,” the department said in a news release.

The Taylorsville Police Department will begin operations starting on July 1, 2021, after Taylorsville city leaders decided to end its contract with the Unified Police Department last summer.

“We are impressed by Chief Cottam’s forward-thinking vision and focus, and he has our full confidence,” said Mayor Kristie Overson. “He has done an outstanding job as an executive officer for the Unified Police Department’s Taylorsville Precinct, and we are grateful we will be able to continue to rely on his leadership.”

According to a news release, Cottam has worked in law enforcement for 24 years in various roles such as UPD executive officer, investigation supervisor and SWAT team leader

“It means the world to me that Taylorsville City leaders have entrusted me with this opportunity to lead our new police department,” Chief Cottam said. “I am looking forward to continuing to put my experience and passion for law enforcement to work. I love what I do. I learn something new every day, and get to interact with the most dedicated, selfless professionals.”

The Taylorsville Precinct originally appointed Tracy Wyant to serve as chief of the newly formed Taylorsville Police Department, but Wyant ended up declining the position and retired from the Unified Police Department due to health reasons, a release said.

UPD Precinct Chief Dwayne Anjewierden will lead the department until the Taylorsville City Police Department begins operating on July 1.

The announcement of Chief Cottam’s appointment as chief of the newly formed Taylorsville Police Department comes on the same day as the Ogden Police Department announced the appointment of Eric Young as its new chief on Tuesday.