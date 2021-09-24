Taylorsville Police chase ends with three minors arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A high-speed car chase through Taylorsville ends with three teenagers arrested.

Taylorsville Police say it started early this morning when police saw them outside a Taylorsville high school. Police say as they approached two cars sped off.

Police were able to chase one car to a nearby apartment where the car crashed and got stuck.

Authorities say the driver quickly ditched the car but an officer was able to take them into custody. Police say there were two occupants who remained in the vehicle and officers took them into custody.

Police say everyone involved was a minor and police found alcohol and a stolen gun in the vehicle.

Taylorsville Police are still searching for the other vehicle and another gun that was thrown out as the chase was in progress.

This is a developing story, ABC4.com will continue to update as information becomes available.