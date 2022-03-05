TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Violent Crimes Unit has arrested Thomas Riessen, a federal fugitive and aggravated robbery suspect accused in multiple robberies.

Riessen is suspected in three robberies in Taylorsville, at Taylorsville Security Services, Walgreens and Target.

Additionally, Riessen is allegedly tied to multiple other robberies in Salt Lake and Utah counties, including at six banks, a convenient store, grocery store and department store.

Riessen took Taylorsville Police on a lengthy pursuit on the evening of Feb. 27.

The chase began around 5:00 p.m. when law enforcement located a red Ford truck that had been noted as a suspect vehicle in several armed robbery cases throughout the previous 48 hours. The suspect initially took off heading for I-15 when officers attempted to pull him over.

The truck eventually stopped on I-15 near exit 5300, where Riessen exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot heading west. Two other individuals were still in the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Chief Brady Cottam noted at this week’s City Council meeting that the suspect is not from Taylorsville but was arrested here. “We want criminals to know that we will catch them,” he said. “Taylorsville is where crime is stopped.”

Riessen was taken safely into custody following an extensive investigation, led by TVPD’s Violent Crimes Unit with the assistance of multiple TVPD officers, the West Valley City Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.