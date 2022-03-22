TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A police sergeant took on a different role and saved a citizen from a house fire while on duty on Monday.

The Taylorsville Police Department says an officer spotted a home on fire while a resident was still trapped on the upper level.

The officer noticed the smoke was filling the upper level of the home, endangering the trapped person.

Fire crews were notified but had not yet arrived at the scene.

Thinking quickly, the sergeant forced his way into the home and used a fire extinguisher to put some of the flames.

The officer found the trapped resident and led her out to safety. He also managed to rescue her dog during the ordeal.

During this time, Unified Fire Authorities finally arrived at the scene and took over from that point forward.

“We are grateful to Sgt. Carver and all our officers, as well as our colleagues at UFA, who never hesitate to put our community members’ safety before their own,” says Taylorsville Police. “Thank you!”