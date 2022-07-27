TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after threatening a woman he met online with a crossbow while on a date, according to Taylorsville Police.

Police say that on Tuesday, July 26, officers made contact with the victim, who reported that 30-year-old Zachariah David Martindale made sexual demands to her after they met up at his home.

When she refused, Martindale reportedly pointed a crossbow at the victim and told her her would kill her and bury her “in his backyard” if she did not submit.

The victim still refused, according to the affidavit of probable cause, at which point Martindale demanded that she give him $250 cash.

The probable cause statement shows that the victim then ran from Martindale the home, and was tackled by him in the driveway and threatened with a knife.

The victim allegedly fought back and escaped once again.

Martindale now faces the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery (First-Degree Felony)

Aggravated Kidnapping (First-Degree Felony)

Aggravated Sexual Assault (First-Degree Felony)

Aggravated Assault (Third-Degree Felony)

No further information is currently available.