TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man was stabbed by his step-son Friday night, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Sgt. Carver, Taylorsville Police, says officers were advised of a physical domestic dispute at Callaway Apartments Friday.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the man was stabbed by his step-son for unknown reasons, and that he was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Several family members were reportedly on scene, but only the two were involved in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.