TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.

Johan Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was arrested by the Taylorsville Police Department and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one third degree felony count of aggravated assault and one first degree felony count of attempted murder.

According to the police affidavit, Aguirre-Soriano grew upset when the victim asked him for money to cover rent. The woman told police the more she asked Aguirre-Soriano for rent money, the more upset he got.

The victim stated that she began filling up the bathtub to take a bath and get ready for bed when Aguirre-Soriano attacked her. Aguirre-Soriano reportedly grabbed the woman by her throat and choked her. He also allegedly hit her multiple times in her face, injuring her face and lip.

Aguirre-Soriano then reportedly bent the woman backward into the water and held her under water, proceeding to try and drown her.

“Johan would occasionally lift the victim’s head out of the water and state things like, ‘you don’t really know me, you don’t know what I’m capable of,’” the police affidavit states.

The woman told police that she knew he had been trying to kill her and she believed she was going to die for the roughly 20 minutes this continued. Police say she was able to break free from Aguirre-Soriano after hitting him and pushing herself away.

Once away, the woman was able to lock herself into her bedroom with her phone, where she contacted a co-worker who called alerted police.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.