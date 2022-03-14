TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Department says their K-9 unit is certified and fully operational after the department’s K-9 assisted with apprehending a suspect earlier this month.

Police were patrolling around Taylorsville earlier this month and discovered a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a stolen car at a local business, a Facebook post says.

Despite officers blocking the car in place, the man still attempted to ram through the patrol cars.

Police say due to the man’s intention to hit the cars and the risk he prevented, K-9 Turbo was utilized to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

The man was then taken into custody.