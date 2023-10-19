TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville High School students and faculty are mourning the sudden loss of Principal Emme Liddell.

District representatives report “an overwhelming amount of district folks at the school to help support this staff and these students throughout the day.” Families received the following message this morning from Granite District officials regarding the passing of Principal Liddell.

Dear Taylorsville High Parents and Families,

We regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved principal of Taylorsville High, Mrs. Emme Liddell. Her passing came very unexpectedly last evening as a result of health complications. We do not have any additional details to share at this time, but we will share information about any public services when it becomes available. We express our profound condolences to her family and friends and want to ensure that our students and staff have the support they may need.

Our district crisis team is at the school this morning and will be available at the school as long as necessary for any students who may need help. We encourage you to talk to your student about her passing. They need a caring adult with whom they can talk about grief and loss. Please share with them what you believe, the grief feelings you may have experienced in your life, and healthy ways to cope with those feelings. We have linked a resource below to help with these discussions. Additionally, we would remind our students that the SafeUT App is always available 24/7 to provide emotional help and support to any student or individual.

Going forward if your student needs additional support, please do not hesitate to contact the school to discuss your specific concerns.

Again, we are very saddened by this news and extend our deepest sympathies to all whose lives were touched by her caring leadership.

Sincerely,

Rich Nye, Superintendent