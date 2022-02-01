Taylorsville fire leaves one injured, cause under investigation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Taylorsville on Tuesday.

Unified Fire Authority says the structure is located near 5900 S 3200 W.

(Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

Authorities say one person has been transported to a local hospital after sustaining second and third-degree burns. Officials say the person is in serious condition and may have smoke inhalation injuries.

Crews say there is fire damage to the basement and smoke damage on the main floor.

The blaze is currently under control, but the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.