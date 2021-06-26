Taylorsville Dayzz parade celebrates 25 years of Salt Lake County city

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville is celebrating its 25th birthday and what better way to mark the milestone than with a parade.

The parade is part of Taylorsville Dayzz, which also features a petting zoo, carnival rides, food booths, concerts, and more.

Did you see some familiar faces from ABC4 in the parade?

“Part of our brand promise is being there for you, and living locally,” says George Severson, Director of Local Programming & Creative Services with ABC4. “And it doesn’t get any more local than coming out and participating in these community events like parades, like Taylorsville Dayzz, and getting to know the people that watch our station, and are part of our community.”

“Taylorsville Dayzz is a highlight event for me every year, this year included,” ABC4’s Emily Clark says. “Being born and raised in Taylorsville is something I take pride in. The residents show up and show support and are proud to be a part of our city. Thank you Taylorsville for being such a special place. T-ville pride forever!”

If you missed the parade, don’t worry – check out some of the sights and sounds in the video player at the top of this story.

Saturday was the final day of Taylorsville Dayzz.

In 1996, Taylorsville was incorporated. Located in Salt Lake County, southeast of West Valley City, over 58,000 Utahns call Taylorsville home.