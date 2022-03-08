TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying an armed robbery suspect from an incident that happened on March 4.

Video surveillance shows a man entering and leaving a Family Dollar store at 1649 West 4200 South in Taylorsville last Friday.

The suspect is believed to be a man with a white or light skin complexion, 30-45 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, and weighing 180-240 pounds.

Police say the suspect may live in the area.

Courtesy: TVPD

Police say although the man’s face is covered with a bandana, they are hoping the public will call in with any possible leads as to who this is.

Please contact the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000 and refer to TVPD case TY22-7005 or email kbarrett@taylorsville.gov with any tips.