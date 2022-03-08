SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Internal Revenue Service (IRS) office will be opening this weekend for face-to-face help regarding tax issues.

The office will be located at 178 South Rio Grande St. and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist residents with tax issues or questions they may have when it comes to filing taxes.

The agency will not be preparing returns but taxpayers can ask about reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments, receive help resolving a tax problem, a tax bill, or an IRS audit. If assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services is not available, the individual will receive a referral for these services.

The IRS is also urging taxpayers to come prepared with the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address, and

Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services. Foreign language interpreters will be available.

Appointments are not required.