Target shooting blamed for Clay Pit Fire

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Target shooting appears to be the cause of another fire in Utah County Thursday afternoon.

Fire personnel responded to the fire on the west side on Utah Lake. The fire burned at least 80 acres in the area.

Utah County officials said the fire was started by target shooters around 12:30 p.m.



Officials said they were shooting tanerite. It’s a binary explosive made up of liquid and powder. It becomes explosive when it’s mixed together.

It can easily start a fire with the current dry, hot and windy conditions.

The incident was turned over to State Fire agencies.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.