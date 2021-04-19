Target recalls baby rompers due to choking hazard

UTAH (ABC4) – Target has issued a recall for baby rompers sold at their stores after reports that parts of the rompers posed a choking hazard to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the “Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers” have been recalled due to the heart-shaped graphics on the knees of the rompers detaching, which poses a choking hazard to children.

The rompers were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target’s website from November 2020 through February 2021

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target has received forty reports of the hearts peeling off or detaching from the romper, and one report of a child choking, according to the CPSC.

The rompers with the following product numbers have been recalled:

206-09-6476 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – Newborn 206-09-6477 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 0-3 Months 206-09-6478 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 3-6 Months 206-09-6479 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 6-9 Months 206-09-6480 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 12 Months 206-09-6481 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 18 Months 206-09-6482 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper – 24 Months

Consumers can find the product number printed on the white tag inside the romper.

The CPSC is advising all consumers to immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Anyone who purchased the romper on Target’s website can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.

Those who purchased the romper can also contact Target at 800-440-6080- from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or visit Target’s website and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, and then “Clothing” for more information.