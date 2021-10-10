Target announces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment plan ahead of holiday season

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Looking to shop early for holiday gifts this year?

Holiday shopping just got easier with mass retailer Target is introducing a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option across all stores nationwide. Shoppers can purchase and receive their items first, then pay off the purchase in preset installment plans.

The popular retailer is partnering with digital payment platforms Sezzle and Affirm to provide a variety of incremental payment options. These payment options will now be available all year long, according to Target.

Sezzle is a digital payment platform that allows shoppers to split each purchase into four interest-free payments over six weeks, with no late fees if paid on time. Although fees can be charged if a payment is late or scheduled more than once.

For purchases over $100, digital lending company Affirm offers a similar setup and can be used as a payment option, as well. This option allows payments to be made monthly. Any extra fees will be presented upfront, but no late or interest fees will be charged, similar to Sezzle.

Both payment options are being touted as a modern version of traditional layaway plans. These payment options require signing up online, then choosing Sezzle or Affirm as the payment option when paying online or in-store at Target. This increasingly popular method of buying items is set up by digital payment firms as a way to help consumers afford items without falling into dangerous debt.

Most recently, Walmart canceled its traditional layaway program in favor of Affirm as well.

Most purchases at Walmart will incur a charge with an APR rate between 10% and 30% depending on your credit rating and the item purchased. Some items are still eligible for a 0% APR rate, but this will typically be a promotional offer affecting certain items only.

“We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget,” says Gemma Kubat, Target’s president of financial and retail services. “Through our partnerships with Affirm and Sezzle, Target is investing in new financial tools that make our shopping experiences more flexible and personalized to guests’ needs, right in time for the holiday season.”