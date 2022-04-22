SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Cox issued an emergency drought order Thursday due to dire drought conditions and although storms like we’re seeing today can help a little, it’s not enough to get us where we need to be to get out of this drought.

Currently, 99.39 percent of Utah is experiencing severe drought or worse — with 43.46 percent of Utah in extreme drought.

“We are not where we hope to be. The snowpack peaked at about 25 percent less than is typical and so we didn’t get even a normal snowpack and we would hope for above normal to make up for last year’s use,” said Laura Haskell, the Drought Coordinator with the Utah Division of Water Resources.

Today’s storm could help a little. Haskell says the storm we had around two weeks ago added almost an inch of water to our snowpack. Although this is good news, she says we had four inches to make up for — so even with these storms, we still aren’t where we need to be.

19 of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are 55 percent below available capacity with statewide storage only 59 percent filled. Compare that to last year where reservoirs were around 67 percent capacity at this time.

“We’ll get a little bit more from the spring runoff, but most reservoirs won’t fill,” Haskell said.

She says it’s likely we’ll be seeing some of the same water restrictions this summer as last year.

“In some areas it might be more restrictions because their sources are lower from last year,” Haskell said.

Haskell says last year people cut down on landscape watering and reduced their use a lot, which they’re asking people to do again this year.

One thing she suggests is waiting to use sprinklers until we have higher temperatures for several days in a row, rather than watering at the first sign of sun.

“We’ve just have had several dry years and it’s gonna take a little while to get out of this and everyone needs to help,” Haskell said.

Haskell recommends DWR’s weekly lawn watering guide. and slowtheflow.org. for more on conserving water.