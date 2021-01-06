Take part in study on impact of COVID-19 on Utah women in the workplace

(ABC4) — The Utah Women & Leadership Project is inviting Utah women to take part in an in-depth study on the impact of COVID-19 on Utah women in the workplace, according to the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs.
All women who are 20 years old or older who are currently employed or unemployed due to the pandemic are asked to take a survey. The survey takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
The mission of the Utah Women & Leadership Project is to “strengthen the impact of Utah girls and women” through producing research, creating valuable resources, and hosting events to build growth and change, according to the project’s Facebook page.
Contact the survey organizers at uwlp@usu.edu with any questions or concerns. Click here to take the survey.
