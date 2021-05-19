Take note: Salt Lake City ranked among best cities for basketball fans

The Vivint Smart Home Arena is shown Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Voting will look a little different this November. States are considering drive-thrus, outdoor polling places and curbside voting as they examine creative ways to safely offer same-day polling places during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is home to the best NBA team in the Western Conference, but is it home to the best fans?

While we all may think there are no fans better than Utah Jazz fans, a new report helps back us up a bit.

The latest rankings from WalletHub, which reviewed nearly 300 cities based on 21 metrics, ranging from the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

Salt Lake City – home of the Jazz – is the third-best city for NBA basketball fans. Los Angeles, home to the Lakers, and Boston, home of the Celtics, edged out Salt Lake City.

Best and worst cities for basketball fans

When it comes to supporting our college hoops teams, of which Utah has seven, Salt Lake City ranked 29th. Overall, Salt Lake City is the third-best city for basketball fans.

Here’s a look at how other Utah cities ranked, with all tying for 28th for NBA fans:

Provo: 60th overall, 40th for NCAA

Ogden: 79th overall, 60th for NCAA

Logan: 127th overall, 113th for NCAA

Orem: 179th overall, 169th for NCAA

Cedar City: 222nd overall, 215th for NCAA

St. George, the second-worst city for basketball fans, overall, ranked at 291st, at 290th for NCAA basketball.

Salt Lake City tied for the fourth-lowest minimum season-ticket price for college basketball games and first for the most accessible NBA stadium.

While we fell to Los Angeles and Boston overall, when it comes down to ranking cities by size, Salt Lake City topped the list for best midsize city for basketball fans.

For the full report, click here.