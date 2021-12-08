Tabernacle Choir tops Billboard Music Charts for 15th time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir has the distinct honor of topping the Billboard Charts for the 15th time.

The acclaimed choir nabbed the top spot on Billboard’s Classical Traditional chart on the week of Nov. 27. The choir is fresh off the debut of their new holiday album, “Christmas Best.”

“The Choir’s mission, especially at Christmas, is to help people feel closer to the divine and to help them sense the great love God has for all his children,” said Choir President Michael O. Leavitt. “We hope in this season of peace, hope, and goodwill that these treasured Christmas songs on this album will touch hearts and homes everywhere.”

The holiday album is a commemorative compilation of Christmas favorites from the past fifteen years performed by The Tabernacle Choir and The Orchestra at Temple Square.

The album is a one-hour collection featuring a 360-member choir and a 150-member all-volunteer symphony orchestra.

“If there is anything the Choir is known for, it is the tradition of bringing the joy of Christmas music to its listeners,” said Choir music director Mack Wilberg. “We selected music that is both inspirational, time-honored, and faith-promoting. We are pleased at the response the recording is already receiving.”