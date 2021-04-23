Tabernacle Choir cancels Pioneer Day concert, will continue to hold auditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir has announced that their concert, originally scheduled for Pioneer Day, will be canceled due to COVID-19.

Choir officials have stated that their July “Music for a Summer Evening” concerts will be canceled due to ongoing concerns over large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it’s not all bad news.

Choir President Ron Jarrett has announced the choir will continue to hold auditions in spite of the concert cancellation.

“While we are all disappointed not to be singing for the Pioneer Day concert, I am happy to announce that we will begin the 2021 audition process for new choir members. This means we are looking forward to not only singing together in the future, but welcoming new members into our ranks,” Jarrett said in a news release.

The choir’s 2021 audition application process will be available online here starting on June 1.

Those who wish to join the choir must meet the following requirements:

Must be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Must be between the ages of 25 to 55 as of April 30, 2022

Must reside within 100 miles of the Salt Lake City Tabernacle

Choir officials say the audition process has four phases and stretches over nine months.

“The audition process is an exciting part of the continuing progress of the choir,” says Music Director Mack Wilberg. “We always look forward to meeting those who want to represent the Church by using their musical talent and serve with us in this unique way.”