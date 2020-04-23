Tabernacle Choir becomes ‘digital-first’ with new, more modern, look

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday a new logo that they said gives them a more modern direction, and more relevant to listeners and viewers throughout the world.

During a virtual meeting with Ron Jarrett, president of the choir, and music director Mack Wilberg, Jarrett unveiled the new visual aspects of the choir “which uses simplified organ pipes in a fresh, modern way,” stated a press release issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints.

The logo was also unveiled at the news conference and the news release continued to state their digital-first mindset allows the choir to adapt to current and future social media platforms where increasing numbers of its viewers now consume its content.

“The new logo honors the visual heritage of the choir and orchestra using contemporary organ pipes,” he said. “The curve of the organ pipes recalls the domed roof of the Tabernacle, and the strong vertical thrust of the pipes points us toward God. We love how this new look visually represents the work of the choir and orchestra to bring people closer to the divine through music.”

The logo was created for a digital environment and was designed to be animated.

Wilberg said he particularly likes the rising and falling motion of the overall shape of the pipes in the logo because it alludes to the rhythm of music while still resting on a clear and firm foundation.

“I think it is important to note that the simplified logo is designed to allow people to add their own meaning to it,” said Wilberg. “We want those who listen to our music to feel hope, comfort, joy and peace.”

The new logo was designed as a continuing part of the plan that started when the choir changed its name in 2018.

Changes to the choir’s weekly broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” will take place when the choir and orchestra begin live broadcasts again following the end of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Other information about the choir’s new visual identity can be found at thetabernaclechoir.org.